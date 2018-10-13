Matt Mitrione Reacts To Bellator 207 Loss

Matt Mitrione reacts to the latest loss of his pro-MMA career that came inside of the Bellator cage under the banner of the Viacom-owned promotion.

The Loss

As seen in the main event of Bellator 207 on Friday night (October 12, 2018) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Ryan Bader scored a decision win over Mitrione. This served as a heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout.

Last Fight

Mitrione advanced to the semifinals of this eight-man tournament by picking up a majority decision win over Roy Nelson at Bellator 194 in February. This fight had some controversy as Mitrione lashed out at Nelson for using illegal tactics to keep top control in the third round in their fight at Bellator 194. His fight against Bader had no such problems as it was a clear cut loss.

Matt Mitrione Reacts

Following the fight, the former UFC heavyweight star didn’t make any excuses as to the reason that he lost this fight. Instead, he praised Bader for the performance. He also made it known that he was proud for not giving up inside the cage.

“I obviously got (expletive) up there, lost this one,” Mitrione said in an Instagram video following Bellator 207 (H/T to MMAJunkie). “I felt like in the middle of it I thought to myself, ‘It’s the perfect time for a Snickers commercial,’ because I wasn’t going anywhere for 15 minutes. That mother(expletive) just rode me like a pony, man.”

Praises

Mitrione continued by stating that Bader is a great wrestler and took advantage of the situation inside of the cage.