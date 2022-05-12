UFC 274 represented yet another exciting and action-packed PPV, full of amazing and unforgettable moments. We had the announcement of the newest inductee into the UFC hall of fame, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, as well as one of the most sensational knockouts in UFC history. Somewhat unbelievably, Cormier missed the dramatic knockout, despite sitting in the best seats in the house.

Daniel Cormier looks back at Michael Chandler’s KO and how he missed what might be KO of the year.

On the most recent episode of the ‘DC & RC Show’, recent UFC hall of fame inductee Daniel Cormier recapped the eventful weekend, including how he missed the punt that sent Tony Ferguson face-first into the canvas. Cormier stated that “I looked at [Joe] Rogan and go ‘good round for Tony’, encouraging him… Joe’s like ‘Oh my god!’… I completely missed it.”

In that split second ‘DC’ looked away, Michael Chandler found the chin of Tony Ferguson with a perfectly timed front kick, and by the time Daniel Cormier had his eyes on the action, ‘El Cucuy’ was already “face first on the ground.”

Taking a look at the clip provided by ESPN MMA shows exactly what ‘DC’ explained on the show. Most fans and UFC most likely shared a laugh with future hall of famer, Daniel Cormier, considering the fact that ‘DC’ had the best seats in the house, but that is the game of mixed martial arts. It can all end in the blink of an eye, a statement that Michael Chandler more than proved this past weekend at UFC 274.

