Former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier has publicly taken issue with his long-time rival Jon Jones who has claimed USADA cleared him of any wrongdoing despite the fact he has failed several drug tests.

Cormier and Jones got into it once again on social media last week. ‘DC’ explained he had excluded Jones from his GOAT list due to the fact he had been popped for using performance-enhancing drugs. Jones fired back at his rival and claimed he was proven innocent.

“With USADA you are guilty until proven innocent unless you are the goat,” Jones wrote on social media. “When you’ve been winning this damn long, you remain guilty, it helps people sleep at night. People will remember I was accused of steroids, they will also remember that I was proven innocent and able to continue with my career. #Facts”

“You know what I don’t get about this guy? I don’t understand how he goes, ‘They proved me innocent.’ They never proved him innocent,” Cormier said on ESPN’s “DC and Helwani” show. “They never once said he was innocent, so I don’t get it. I don’t get how he can say that publicly and people can repeat it publicly that he was proven innocent.

“No, they said the drugs were found in his system, but through excessive cooperation or something – I can’t remember the word – they took his sentence back. It was never innocent.” “It is what it is, I still can’t stand the guy and retired, not retired, see him publicly, I’ll probably still get into it. It’s just the way it is.”

Despite being retired Cormier insists his beef with Jones will continue, he said.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Is Jon Jones falsely claiming he was proven innocent by USADA?