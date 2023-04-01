Daniel Cormier reveals heartfelt message from UFC rival Jon Jones: ‘There’s good in that dude’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Daniel Cormier has once again defended his reaction to recently minted heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones’ title victory at UFC 285 last month, claiming their is “good” in his arch-rival, detailing how Jones had sent him a private message following the passing of his father despite their rift.

Cormier, a former undisputed heavyweight and light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, twice competed against former two-time light heavyweight kingpin, Jones during his run with the UFC.

In their first pairing at UFC 182, Daniel Cormier dropped a unanimous decision loss against Jones, unsuccessfully prying the light heayvweight crown from the Endicott native.

In July 2017, Cormier rematched Jones in a title unification fight, and despite dropping a high kick KO loss to the then-interim titleholder initially, the bout was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ after Jones tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

Daniel Cormier defends his reaction to Jon Jones’ UFC 285 title win

Defending his reaction to Jones’ title victory over Ciryl Gane last month atop a UFC 285 card, Cormier claimed the former still was not past their rivalry.

“Did you see what happened after the fight?” Daniel Cormier told Henry Cejudo. “I wasn’t mad thought. When he (Jon Jones) was finishing Ciryl (Gane), his back was to me and my reaction was the same reaction as (Joe) Rogan, but because of our history it’s like, Oh, DC is mad.’ Then he says, ‘Dude couldn’t even force a smile.’ That tells you he’s not quite ready [to leave it behind]. So, we don’t need to force him. He’s ready, but he’s not quite ready yet.”

“We talked about each other’s familities [during our rivalry],” Daniel Cormier explained. “But in the darkest moments, when his mother passed, when my father passed, he sent me a message. He really did. And even in that moment, I appreciate that. For all that we’ve been through, I appreciated him sending me that message as I sent a message for his mother because we understand what family is.”

“There is good in that dude,” Daniel Cormeir said. “You just gotta be able to get to it. Nobody is without fault. Everybody is messed up. I have. So, for us to cast stones at him – that’s why in those dark moments I was never trying to pile onto him. I hope he gets better, I hope this works out for him. I never tried to kick him while he was down. In fight promotion, what you say is what you say. Especially when you a history like him and I had.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)