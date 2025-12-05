Daniel Cormier Explains Real Reason Merab Dvalishvili Despises Weight Cuts

Daniel Cormier has revealed the sole reason why reigning UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili hates weight cuts.

This weekend at UFC 323, Dvalishvili attempts the fourth defense of his 135-pound championship, as he looks to be the only UFC champion to do so in 12 months. He will run it back with Petr Yan.

In an interview with CBS Sports before the bout, Daniel Cormier disclosed the only reason why ‘The Machine’ hates weight cuts. ‘DC’ revealed that the Georgian entirely cuts himself off from carbohydrates and water starting on Wednesday in an attempt to lose weight until he hits the scales on Friday.

Consistent fighting and cutting weight over and over again in such a short span of time can take a toll on fighters, as fans saw with Alex Pereira. However, whether the same will also affect Dvalishvili is something the MMA community will have to wait to witness until this weekend.

Cormier told CBS Sports:

“I think that is where some of these people who question his ability to do it multiple times think about this as the problem. Because Merab also cuts weight the old school way… This is crazy. He doesn’t do it the way UFC PI wants him to do it… He actually does not cut weight until fight week.”

He also added:

“Then, when he gets to like Wednesday, he completely shuts himself off from any hydration, any food. So he essentially starves himself from Wednesday to Friday to make the weight, and then he tries to recover before getting inside the octagon. That is why he hates the weight cut so much, because he knows that starting yesterday, he is pretty much done with intaking anything before he steps on that scale on Friday. That is the danger for a guy like Merab.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments about Merab Dvalishvili below:

Merab Dvalishvili Addresses Concerns Over His Fourth Weight Cut of 2025 Ahead of UFC 323 Rematch With Petr Yan

During fight week, Merab Dvalishvili was asked by the media how he is feeling and if there have been any issues while cutting weight for the fourth time in a calendar year. Dvalishvili replied:

“It is never easy. It is always tough. It’s a mental game. I was feeling worse on Wednesday, but today I feel good. I will be fine.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili ‘s comments below:

During a recent sitdown with Daniel Cormier, Merab Dvalishvili also informed ‘DC’ that he would like to fight more times a year if he were not required to cut weight.