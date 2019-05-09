Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Feel Need To Be Nice To ‘Entitled’ Stipe Miocic Anymore

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier will be taking a much different approach against Stipe Miocic for their rematch.

The first time around, things between the two heavyweight sluggers were very cordial. However, now, Cormier doesn’t feel he has to be nice to the “entitled” former champion anymore, as he told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” recently (via MMA Mania):

“I did not like the approach he took,” Cormier said. “I just think he’s so good, even if he’d fought over the course of the year, he still would be in this same position. So I don’t feel I have to be nice to him anymore. The whole time I said he was a bit entitled.

“These are conversations we had with the company. He was just as happy as I was. So to make it seem like I was doing something wrong after I was the one who won the fight, I just felt like it was unfair. I’m not wronging this guy. I’m doing exactly what we were told to do after our first fight.”



Cormier and Miocic first met back at UFC 226 in July of last year. Miocic, who had already broken the record for most UFC heavyweight title defenses in history, looked to extend the streak. Unfortunately for him, “DC,” then the light heavyweight champion, knocked Miocic out in the first round.

The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product would reign as “champ champ” for a time before relinquishing the 205-pound title. Now, with a successful heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis under his belt, Cormier prepares to rematch Miocic. The action goes down in the main event of UFC 241 on August 17.