Daniel Cormier Believes A Trilogy Fight With Jon Jones ‘Can Always Happen’

Ever since Daniel Cormier beat Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title, many fans wanted to see Cormier vs. Jon Jones 3 at heavyweight. Rumors of a trilogy fight continue to circulate, but there has been no confirmation if it will ever happen.

Now, at the UFC summer press conference, “DC” said he believes the trilogy fight can happen whenever.

“So this is the thing about a fight with Jones and I. It can always happen,” Cormier said (h/t MMA Fighting). “It can happen. Whether it’s here, whether it’s in an Octagon. It may happen in the back when I’m leaving the building. It just always happens. Neither him nor I ever shy away from the opportunity to punch each other in the face.

“So when I’m done with Stipe and Dana opens up the book and goes this is what you guys are getting paid, then you guys may get a third fight. But ultimately that’s what’s gonna determine it.”

There is no question the trilogy fight would be a massive fight and a huge payday for both fighters. But, Daniel Cormier has said he was going to retire before his 40th birthday, which now will not happen.

However, “DC” says he is feeling much better and isn’t sure when he will retire, but will need to fight Miocic first before a potential Jon Jones fight:

“After back surgery, I felt worse initially. But now I feel better,” Cormier said. “I go into the gym now and I’m not leaned over. There were a lot of times where I would get off the wall after training and have to walk myself out of my back hurting.

I would lean over at the waist and walk up to be straight, I couldn’t just stand straight. Now that I got this thing fixed and my training’s going well, I feel better than ever.