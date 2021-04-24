Danaa ‘Storm’ Bartegel moves to 2-1 in the UFC — off the back of a massive opening-round knockout win over Kevin Natividad.

Headlining the early preliminary portion of the pay-per-view event at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, the Mongolian stopped Natividad in just fifty seconds — landing a massive counter left hook, before swarming with some notable finishing instincts, forcing referee, Herb Dean to stop the bout.

The win sees Batgerel improve his undefeated run to two fights, following a knockout win over Guido Cannetti at UFC 248 last March at the T-Mobile Arena. In his promotional bow, the Jackson-Wink MMA trainee dropped a unanimous decision loss to Heili Alateng at UFC Fight Night Shenzhen in August of 2019. Sitting at 9-2 professional, tonight’s win marked the fifth occasion Batgerel stopped a fight via strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Batgerel’s win over Natividad.