Dana White has his own feelings on the Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant face-off that went down yesterday.

Don’t talk about my mom. pic.twitter.com/f1HQlEfUUE — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) September 21, 2021

White is known for standing between fighters during the face-offs to make sure nothing like the brawl between Alvarez and Plant happens. Sometimes like the recent Ion Cutelaba instance, things do get out of hand, but never like it did yesterday. White had choice words for how their face-off was handled.

“I’m not surprised at ‘sh*t-Showtime’ those guys are great, they’re really good at what they do – from production, to press conferences, they’re f*cking awesome,” White said sarcastically during the Dana White’s Contender Series 40 post-fight news conference on Tuesday evening. “How long have you been in the business, that you would let two fighters go up to each other, face-to-face, without somebody there to try to (stop them). Then, when it breaks out, there’s like two women that are there between them before there’s a man anywhere near it,” White continued about the brawl. “You couldn’t be f*cking dumber than what they did today. Risk a massive fight with one of the biggest stars in the sport by not having the fighters safe.” (H/T MMAjunkie)

The most notable UFC press-conference that got out of hand, was the Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier at the UFC 178 face-offs. That face-off, was just like the Alvarez-Plant face-off.

The scuffle between Alvarez and Plant did not leave either fighter badly injured. Rumors were swirling around that Caleb Plant had gotten scratched and bloodied during the fight. Plant’s manager Luis DeCubas Jr told ESPN that the cut under his eye was due to his sunglasses, not from Alvarez. The cut will also not affect the match and it is still a go.

Caleb Plant’s manager, Luis DeCubas Jr., tells ESPN that Plant’s cut is minor and he’s sparring Thursday. “No punches landed in the scuffle; Caleb’s glasses scratched his face which caused a slight scratch. No stitches, no butterflies, no nothing. … He’s good to go.” — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 22, 2021

Dana White has a point, since a scuffle like that could lead to a devastating injury that puts a much anticipated fight at risk.

