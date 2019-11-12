Dana White Working On Making Adesanya vs. Romero

Spread the word!













It looks like Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero could very well be the next UFC middleweight title fight to take place. Adesanya, who comes off of an undisputed 185-pound title victory, was initially believed to be facing Paulo Costa in the first quarter of 2020 for his first title defense.

However, after Costa suffered an injury that required surgical repair, Adesanya is on the hunt for a new opponent. “Stylebender” has called out Romero to be that opponent. The Nigerian-born champ doesn’t care that Romero is coming off of a loss either.

“I said I want Yoel. F*ck records, it’s a great fight. I want to beat all the greatest of this era. I’ve taken (Robert) Whittaker, I’ve taken (Kelvin) Gastelum, I’ve taken (Anderson) Silva,” Adesanya said.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, UFC president Dana White is “going to work” on making Adesanya vs. Romero. Here’s what White had to say about the matchup. (H/T Jed I. Goodman on Twitter)

“He wants Romero and I respect that.”

Many have argued that Romero brings a style that would likely best Adesanya’s phenomenal striking pedigree. There’s only one way to find out, and it looks like White is going to make it happen.

Do you think Adesanya vs. Romero is the fight to make at the moment?