UFC president, Dana White has reacted to the acquisition of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) by the former’s parent company, Endeavor and Ari Emanuel, boasting the now newly-merged company’s ability to accomplish in the future.

Over the course of the weekend, reports emerged detailing how Endeavor, headed-up by the above-mentioned Chief Executive, Emanuel, was in deep takes to purchase the WWE, and merge the professional wrestling outfit with the Ultimate Fighting Championship into a single, publicly traded company.

Confirming the acquisition on Monday to begin this week, Endeavor took to their official social media and issued an official press release, confirming the merging of the WWE and UFC under one publicly traded company.

Dana White boasts the UFC, WWE’s ability to accomplish as part of one company

Sharing his thoughts on the acquisition and merger, Dana White, who will remain the president of the UFC, while Nick Khan will remain the CEO of the WWE, claimed there were “no limits” to the company’s potential accomplishments in the future.

“This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level,” Dana White said in a statement released. “Vince (McMahon) is a savage in the wrestling space. Ari [Emanuel] is a beast at what he does, and then we add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limt to what this company can accomplish in the next few years.”

Dana White issued a statement on the UFC-WWE merger under the Endeavor umbrella. pic.twitter.com/YF3PgPWita — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 3, 2023

Turning in a reported record-breaking WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, California in the wake of the reported deal between Endeavor and the WWE, the UFC are set to return to a pay-per-view scale this weekend.

Boasting a middleweight title fight between champion, Alex Pereira, and Israel Adesanya in Miami, Florida – the organization are slated to touch down their Octagon at the Miami-Dade Center in Miami, Florida for a UFC 287 flagship event.