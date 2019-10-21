Dana White ‘Totally Cool’ With Cain Velasquez’s WWE Move

Spread the word!













Cain Velasquez is no longer a UFC fighter as he recently signed with the WWE — and he had the full blessing of Dana White as well.

Velasquez entered the pro wrestling world earlier this year before recently debuting in the WWE earlier this month. It was later revealed that he had signed a multi-year contract with the company and had officially retired from the UFC.

Following UFC Boston this past Friday, White detailed how he got the call from the WWE as he wished Velasquez nothing but success:

“I got a call from WWE,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “I knew. I knew what they were thinking. I was totally cool with it from the minute they called me.

“They didn’t even ask me. They were just looking for Cain. I figured that’s exactly what they were going to do because it completely makes sense. …I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his family, and I hope he does well like Ronda did and makes a lot of money. I hope the fans over there love him.”

Velasquez’s last few years in the UFC were plagued with injuries, having fought just once since 2016. In many ways, the pro wrestling world is even more brutal for one’s body which was why White was initially skeptical about the former UFC heavyweight champion’s prospects.

However, after seeing some of the stuff that he did during his appearances at AAA, White was left impressed:

“Cain’s had some rough injuries that have happened,” White explained. “The guy’s been a professional athlete for a longtime – a collegiate athlete. He’s a super nice guy. When it looks like it’s the end of your career and you’re looking at what to do next, it’s always hard for these guys to figure out what’s next.

“‘Where do I fit? What do I do?’ I was always like, ‘How’s Cain going to wrestle? He’s going to have problems with his body in MMA.’ Then I saw him doing the ‘loobra libay,’ (or) whatever they call wrestling with the mask on. I was like, ‘Goddamn, he’s pretty good.’ It’s cool.”

Do you expect Velasquez to be the next big WWE star? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!