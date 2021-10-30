Dana White has poured cold water on the prospect of Tony Ferguson returning to the Octagon anytime soon.

During a recent interview with UFC Arabia, White claimed that ‘El Cucuy’ is taking some time off the sport.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think he’s eager to fight right now,” White said. “I think he’s taking some time off.”

“He’s still one of the most talented guys out there,” White added. “When he’s ready to come back, we’ll match him up and we’ll see how does.” (Transcribed MMA Junkie)

Last week, Ferguson got fight fans excited when he returned to social media after a fairly lengthy hiatus and called out Conor McGregor.

Tony Ferguson’s Three Fight Skid

Prior to his recent Twitter activity, Ferguson has been relatively quiet after suffering his third straight defeat at UFC 262 back in May. The Mexican-American fighter was dominated by Beneil Dariush over three rounds and seemed to be a shadow of his former self during the fight. The former interim lightweight champion had been hoping to get back to winning ways after a disastrous 2020. Ferguson was due a title shot but the ongoing global pandemic scuppered plans for him to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson instead fought Justin Gaethje for an interim title at UFC 249. Despite one very brief moment of success, ‘El Cucuy’ was beat up for five rounds before the referee, Herb Dean, mercifully waved off the fight in the final frame. The loss snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak which remains the best in UFC lightweight history.

The 37-year-old looked to rebound at UFC 256 against Charles Oliveira. Ferguson was once again dominated but in an entirely different way. The Brazilian submission specialist was able to out grapple Ferguson over 15 minutes and only extreme levels of toughness allowed Ferguson to survive a deep armbar attempt and go to the judges’ scorecards who unanimously gave the fight to Oliveira who has since gone on to win the UFC lightweight title Ferguson has coveted for so long.

When do you think we’ll see Dana White book Tony Ferguson’s next fight?