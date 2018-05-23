Dana White To Meet With Conor McGregor In Liverpool

Last month, Conor McGregor lit up the mixed martial arts world when he arrived in New York and stormed a media day prior to UFC 223, which took place on April 7 at the Barclays Center. Ultimately, McGregor and a group of teammates and friends arrived and began throwing objects at a bus filled with fighters.

Multiple fighters were left injured and McGregor was forced to turn himself into police and spend a night in a Brooklyn jail. Following the event, UFC President Dana White obviously wasn’t too happy, calling McGregor’s actions ‘disgusting’.

The Irishman will now appear in court next month, but his fighting future remains unclear. Speaking to that, White said that he’ll be meeting with the former two-division world champion later this week in Liverpool prior to UFC Fight Night 130:

“Obviously he has to deal with that in June,” White said Wednesday during a “SportsCenter” appearance on ESPN. “I’m flying to Liverpool this weekend for a fight there, and he and I are going to meet in Liverpool.”

And while White will speak to McGregor about fighting, the UFC boss confirmed that he will play no role in the legal side of the situation:

“We’re going to sit down and talk about his future and what’s next,” White said. “But obviously I have nothing to do with the legal issues. He has to figure that out on his own.”

McGregor hasn’t competed in the UFC since November 2016 when he viciously knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden in New York City to become the promotion’s 155-pound champion. He then suffered a 10th round TKO defeat to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match last August from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.