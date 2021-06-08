Dana White has let rip at Paulo Costa who recently withdrew from his upcoming fight and complained about his pay on social media.

Costa was expected to face Jared Cannonier in a main event match-up scheduled for August 21. The Brazilian withdrew from the bout and was quickly replaced by Kelvin Gastelum.

‘Borrachinha’ later took to social media to claim he never signed to fight Cannonier despite the UFC announcing the fight as official. He also suggested that his withdrawal was due to a money issue.

“UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events. Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business,” Costa wrote. “Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too.”

In an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White fired back at Costa.

“I don’t think that’s true,” White said. “I think he did sign because we extended his contract for turning down the fight. Listen, don’t fight! I have to offer you three fights a year, this is my situation with all these guys. I offer you three fights a year, he doesn’t have to fight. No problem.

The UFC president also touched on Costa’s frustration with how much YouTube star, Logan Paul was paid to fight Floyd Mayweather this past weekend.

“Guess what? You should’ve started a YouTube channel when you were f*cking thirteen years old and built your name up and everything else, and you could have had the fight on Saturday night, but you didn’t,” White said. “You’re a f*cking fighter, this is what you do for a living or you don’t, it’s up to you. And, you’re in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance. You either want to fight, or you don’t want to fight.”

