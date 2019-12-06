Dana White: Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier Have Agreed To Trilogy Fight

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier only has one fight left in the tank before calling it a career. That fight will be against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a trilogy bout.

At UFC 241 earlier this summer, Miocic reclaimed the heavyweight throne with a late TKO win over “DC,” avenging his first-round knockout loss to Cormier last year. Now, speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” UFC president Dana White confirms both Miocic and Cormier have agreed to the matchup. All that remains is for Miocic to heal up from an injury before making things official. (H/T MMA News)

“100%. That’s what we’re waiting for right now,” White said. “Stipe’s still hurt. Stipe got pretty busted up in that fight against Cormier, the last one. So we’re waiting for him to heal up, and they’ve both agreed to that fight.”

It should be noted that Miocic has recently mentioned wanting to fight in boxing as well. The heavyweight champ has stated he’d prioritize a boxing match with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury over the Cormier trilogy. Of course, the likelihood of such a crossover bout happening is very slim.

What do you think about a Miocic and Cormier trilogy happening next? Who are you picking to win?