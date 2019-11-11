Stipe Miocic Would Rather Fight Tyson Fury Than Daniel Cormier

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is more intrigued by the prospect of facing Tyson Fury than a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier.

Fury — the lineal boxing heavyweight champion — has signaled his intent of making a mixed martial arts (MMA) debut and even called Miocic out. To make matters even more interesting, recent footage was released of Fury sparring in MMA with Darren Till.

Miocic, meanwhile, is set to face Cormier in a trilogy fight. But while he’s not sure if Fury is serious about facing him in MMA, he would love to welcome him. Even better, he would love to box him too:

“Maybe, maybe not. I don’t know,” Miocic said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday when asked if he though Fury was serious. “Good for him. But if he wants to step in the Octagon, I’d love it. I’ll step in the ring. I would love to box him. I would love to box him. He’s a great fighter. He’s a good dude, I think we’d put on a good show.”

Miocic even says he’d be more intrigued by the prospect of facing Fury than Cormier simply because he believes his win over him at UFC 241 was decisive:

“100 percent,” he added when asked if he would be more excited by fighting Fury. “I mean with DC, I didn’t fluke knock him out. I beat him. I decisively beat him. First fight… he caught me with a punch. But second fight, I won.”

There is no update on when a Miocic vs. Cormier trilogy will happen but it’s in the works according to UFC president Dana White.

What do you make of Miocic’s comments?