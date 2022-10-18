UFC President Dana White will be hosting a professional power slap league, as it has been granted approval by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The NSAC voted and decided to regulate and oversee the league. UFC’s own Hunter Campbell had given the presentation to the ruling board on Tuesday, where they voted to sanction the league. Campbell is also on the league’s ownership group.

“After testing it, it became clear to us that there’s massive potential here as a sport, not unlike the early years of the UFC,” Campbell said. “It made all the sense in the world to go toward regulation before the sport’s commencing, for all the obvious reasons — No. 1, the health and safety of the competitors.” (Transcribed by ABC.com)

Dana White and company has been working for a year to get the league voted on

According to ESPN, the group has been working endlessly for the past year to come up with a set of rules that will be similar to the rules of MMA. The PowerSlap League will have the same type of weight classes and matchmaking rules, as MMA does. The promotion is looking to launch in November or December of 2022.

The league will most likely be able to be viewed through UFC’s streaming service, “UFC Fight Pass” or through ESPN+. UFC and ESPN have been in contract with one another since January of 2019. It is speculated that the events will be held from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which famously has been holding “Fight Nights” since the beginning of the pandemic.

White had come out on his Instagram a few weeks ago as well, asking people to nominate slappers from their countries to come enter in the biggest slap tournament of all time.

“Submit your entries RIGHT NOW to be part of the BIGGEST SLAP competition ever done! Link in bio” White posted.

Will you be watching this league?