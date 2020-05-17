Dana White Skeptical Of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou Happening

Spread the word!













Jones vs. Ngannou At Heavyweight?

UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem to think the chances of a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou super fight are high.

The pair have been going back-and-forth in recent days leading to Jones asking the UFC to send him a lucrative offer to fight Ngannou in a heavyweight contest.

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal”

While White didn’t rule the fight out, he isn’t exactly sure both fighters are on the same page about facing each other.

“I mean, anything’s possible,” White said at the UFC Florida post-fight press conference. “I don’t know if those guys really want that fight. You know what I mean?”

“Let me tell you this, and I’m not saying this is the case with these two — you see a lot of talk online and whatever it might be, but actually making fights is a whole other ball game.”

Dana White on Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou. pic.twitter.com/9IRWu5b0SX — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) May 17, 2020

Although White stated it wasn’t the case here, it could be that he’s suggesting Jones is saying something online and saying something completely different in person. After all, the current light heavyweight champion has been teasing a move up for years.

We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any further developments.

Do you agree with White in being skeptical about these two facing each other?