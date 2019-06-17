Dana White Signs New 10-Year Deal To Remain With UFC

Spread the word!













Dana White isn’t going anywhere. The longtime UFC President just confirmed that he has signed a new 10-year deal to stay on with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.

Speaking on the LVSportsBiz’s Guerilla Cross show, White admitted that he’s interested in getting back into business with the Fertitta brothers, who are eying an NFL team. He said he’d like to get in on the action in the form of ownership, and looks forward to working together with them on a daily basis again.

However, that will have to wait at least 10 years, as White just signed a 10-year extension to remain UFC President (via MMA Junkie):

“TMZ just got Lorenzo [Fertitta] the other day in New York, and Lorenzo confirmed that they are looking at NFL teams,” White said. “I heard the Panthers, that the Broncos were available, that the Chargers might be up for sale. We’ll have to see how this plays out but yeah, if they buy a team, I’m in. I will partner up with them.

“I would love to be back in business with them and do something. Obviously, I’m very busy and very focused over here. Financially, I’d jump in with those guys. I just signed a new 10-year deal with the UFC, so in ten years, I can do something with them every day.”

With that being said, White isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. So nix any hopes of a potential 165-pound division, and be prepared for the possibility of a Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise celebrity fight.