UFC CEO Dana White is looking fit as a fiddle.

The face that runs the place decided to show off his newly shredded physique on social media, comparing it to a shot of a much more plump-looking version of himself from just a few short years ago.

“Left is March 17th 2017. Right is September 18th 2023. F*CK*N NUTS!!!”

Dana White shows off INCREDIBLE body transformation at 53 years old. 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/JpQwfyjdUk — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) September 29, 2023

You Too Can Look Like Dana White… As Long as You Have Six Figures to Spare

Dana White’s admittedly impressive transformation comes courtesy of Gary Brecka, a self-proclaimed “bio-hacker” who claims he can get you back into the best shape of your life. All he needs is 38 minutes of your time and $133,561. All major credit cards are accepted.

White began to take his health much more seriously after Brecka’s company, 10x Health Systems, informed the UFC CEO that he would be dead within 10.4 years following a series of blood and DNA tests.

“They know when you’re gonna die and they’re right within a month,” White explained. “He said, ‘You do exactly what I tell you to do for 10 weeks and I’ll change your life.’ You have to understand, I don’t fall for all this hippie bullsh*t, I don’t do any of this sh*t. I’m like average Joe, real guy. This guy has changed my life in 10 weeks.”

Kudos to Dana White for finding a way to improve his health and get into the best shape of his life. Unfortunately, for most average Joe’s, that kind of coin is quite tough to come up with.

White likes to show off his body transformation on a fairly regular basis, leading one to suspect that he has some kind of deal with Brecka’s company, but you can’t deny that whatever White is doing seems to be working so, carpe diem.