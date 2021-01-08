The UFC Lightweight title picture could be cleared up sooner than anticipated as the UFC prepare to crown a number one contender in the main event bout at UFC 257.

The January PPV is set to host the return of MMA Megastar Conor McGregor taking on the No.1 ranked Dustin Poirier, however, currently there is no title on the line.

In a fan Q&A on EPSN+ Dana White cleared up some speculation reiterating that the fight would not be for a title, rather to determine who may be next for a title shot.

During a UFC fan Q&A, @danawhite said the winner of Poirier-McGregor II "is probably next in line" for a lightweight title shot.



Rumour began to circulate that the upcoming main event may be for a title as the UFC’s Twitter response bot hinted at such over the past week, however, White has been adamant no decisions will be made until he is able to speak with the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the coming weeks.

After successfully defending his title a third time with a highlight performance at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport stating that his mother had asked him not to continue fighting since the passing of his father.

Despite all signs pointing to the champion’s retirement, White remains hopefully he can entice the undefeated champion into coming back and defending his title once again.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor and Poirier in back to back fights both ending by submission to see him retain his title. Prior to his latest defense against Justin Gaethje, the champion shared he had no interest in a rematch with either fighter should the UFC try to make the fight.

While it is highly likely that the winner of UFC 257’s main event will go on to challenge for the Lightweight title next, it still remains to be seen whether Nurmagomedov will make a return to the octagon or if a vacant title will be created to fill the void.