UFC president Dana White was seriously impressed with bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley, who bounced back from his first career loss in fantastic fashion this past weekend.

‘Suga’ faced off against Thomas Almeida over three rounds on the UFC 260 main card.

It was O’Malley’s first fight since he lost to Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 252 in August last year.

The 26-year-old looked fantastic early and seemed to have closed the show in round one when he heavily dropped his opponent. O’Malley began to walk off, but the referee didn’t step in and the Brazilian quickly popped back to his feet.

O’Malley continued to pick apart his Almeida throughout the following two rounds and seemed to be coasting to a decision win.

‘Suga’ took the fight out of the judges’ hands when he dropped Almeida again in the third round and followed up with a nasty ground strike that put Almeida out cold.

“He did it twice tonight,” White told reporters at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “He looked good coming back in off of the ‘Chito’ Vera fight, he came in tonight against a real tough kid, durable, with serious punching power and he put on a masterpiece tonight.

“He picked him apart, stayed on the outside and did whatever he wanted to do,” White added. “He hurt him [in the first round], thought he finished him and then finished him again in the third round. You really couldn’t have put on a better performance than he did tonight.”

White remained coy on what could be next for O’Malley but refused to rule out the possibility that he could rematch Vera down the line.

“You can make that fight anytime,” White stated. “That one’s always there, but I don’t know what’s next for either one of those guys.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Dana White? Did Sean O’Malley put on a “masterpiece” at UFC 260?