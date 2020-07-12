Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Won’t Be Rushed Back

Spread the word!













Dana White says he is leaving Khabib Nurmagomedov to heal in peace after the tragic death of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov had been battling various health issues that stemmed from catching the coronavirus back in April. He underwent heart surgery and was subsequently put into a coma. After awaking from the medically induced coma Abdulmanap was making progress and was able to recognize his son who visited him daily at a Russian hospital. Unfortunately, on July 3 it was announced he had failed to recover from his illness and had passed away.

The UFC lightweight champion was on tap to face interim titleholder Justin Gaethje at UFC 253 in September but that fight now appears to be in serious jeopardy.

White told reporters at the UFC 251 post-fight press conference that Nurmagomedov would not be rushed back into action and the UFC will give him all the time he needs to grieve for his father.

“We’re not messing with Khabib. We’re leaving Khabib alone. Khabib needs time,” White said. “Khabib is going to need time to get his head straight and figure out what’s next for him, you know? So we’re just gonna leave him alone for a little while. We’ll figure it out.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke out yesterday to deny reports the undefeated Russian has decided to retire following the death of his father, he said.

“Some of the Russian media reported I said Khabib is retired. This is absolutely false. Khabib is grieving with his father passing away. I want everyone to be respectful to the situation and don’t give fake news.”

Some of the Russian media reported I said Khabib is retired. This is absolutely false. Khabib is grieving with his father passing away. I want everyone to be respectful to the situation and don’t give fake news. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 11, 2020

Nurmagomedov last fought at UFC 242 in September 2019 beating Dustin Poirier by third-round submission. His father was in his corner for the first since he joined the UFC in 2012. An issue with his VISA had prevented Abdulmanap from watching his son fighting in the United States.

Do you respect Dana White for giving Khabib Nurmagomedov as much time as he wants to heal after his fathers death?