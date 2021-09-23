UFC president Dana White shined some light on what could be next for welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards during a recent interview with Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox.

White is in the middle of a busy International Fight Week in Las Vegas, as we are just days away from a stacked card at UFC 266. There aren’t any marquee welterweight matchups on the card after it was announced that Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler will take place at middleweight.

That leaves Masvidal and Edwards in a peculiar situation. The old rivals have gone back and forth on social media for the past few years and many around the MMA community have wanted them to fight. The bad blood between Masvidal and Edwards began following their backstage altercation in London a few years back.

After Fox asked White about what could be next for both men, White hinted that the promotion is targeting a Masvidal vs. Edwards matchup at a later date.

Edwards is fresh off his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz earlier this year at UFC 263 and remains right in the middle of the welterweight title picture. Masvidal originally targeted a return to the cage for later this year but doesn’t have a fight lined up right now after back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman.

Edwards originally didn’t sound very interested in a fight with Masvidal and instead wanted to wait for a title shot, but he appeared to change his mind in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. Masvidal has seemed indifferent about a fight with Edwards but it makes sense for both if they want to stay in the title shot conversation.

Usman will face Colby Covington at UFC 268 in a title rematch, and the hypothetical winner of Edwards vs. Masvidal could get the next shot at the belt. Edwards would more than likely have a better chance at getting a title shot than Masvidal who just fought in back-to-back championship bouts.

What do you think about a potential Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal matchup?