Dana White Says Jorge Masvidal May Face Conor McGregor On Fight Island

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has revealed its possible Jorge Masvidal could defend his BMF title against Conor McGregor on Fight Island next.

White previously told ESPN that Masvidal may not be fighting welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next despite months of hype surrounding the fight, he said. “We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Menace and The Man Podcast, White spoke openly about who Masvidal may face next, he said.

“The Usman fight is the fight that makes sense. It’s the fight that needs to happen if Masvidal wants a title shot. But, yeah, there’s another interesting fight out there for him right now.”

White was asked about Masvidal potentially defending his BMF title against McGregor on Fight Island, he said. “Very good point. That’s a possibility too.”

White previously announced he had acquired an island which he will use to host international fights during the coronavirus pandemic. The infrastructure is currently being built on ‘Fight Island’ and it is expected to be complete in the next month.

While the UFC boss recognizes Masvidal vs. McGregor is a big fight he wasn’t too sure about its status as the biggest fight that could be made in MMA right now. “I don’t know, man. I think Conor-Khabib is a massive fight; Conor against anybody is a massive fight. Tony and Khabib if that thing can happen it’s a massive fight.” (Transcribed by Express)



Masvidal is currently one of the biggest stars in the sport after enjoying the perfect year in 2019. ‘Gambred’ picked up three huge wins over welterweight stars Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. In his last fight, Masvidal became the inaugural BMF champion and is now looking for an opponent to defend against.

McGregor returned to fighting in emphatic fashion earlier this year. The Irishman dismantled Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January. The lightweight title picture appears to have no room for him for the foreseeable future so he may now be willing to take fights outside the weight in order to stay busy and stay relevant.

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal defend his BMF title against Conor McGregor on Fight Island?