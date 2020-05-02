Dana White Has ‘Interesting’ Other Option For Jorge Masvidal Besides Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













Dana White has revealed he is currently working on another “interesting” option which may see Jorge Masvidal fight someone else besides Kamaru Usman next.

UFC president White broke the news while speaking with Brett Okamotp of ESPN, he said.

“We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. To start speculating down the road now is too soon. Let’s get by these three fights in Florida and then we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

The UFC boss refused to reveal any more details about who Masvidal may be fighting next, but this news is sure to send speculative MMA fans into overdrive.

Welterweight champion Usman is coming off the back of an impressive first title defence against Colby Covington at UFC 245. Masvidal has cemented himself as next in line after capturing the BMF belt and beating Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till in quick succession.

The pair have been building up a rivalry for months now, trading barbs online and almost coming to blows during the super bowl weekend in Miami. Despite both men appearing ready to go this summer there obviously some hold up in negotiations. So much so that White now appears to have bailed on trying to put on that fight altogether.

Who do you think Dana White’s “interesting” other option for Jorge Masvidal is?