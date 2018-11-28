Dana White Rules Out Restrictions For Possible Khabib vs. Conor Rematch

Dana White rules out the chance of putting any restrictions on the trash talk for a potential rematch between two top stars. The general feeling is that a rematch between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ Conor McGregor is likely. Khabib only has one more fight left on his current UFC deal and already has his sights set on a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Leading up to their first fight that went down at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event, there was a lot of trash talk. To the point that it led to a brawl. The UFC President recently said during an ESPN Q & A that he wouldn’t implement any rules or restrictions to keep things in line. The reason for that is due to this being the fight game. Crazy moments equals big money for everyone involved.

“Well my philosophy on this stuff is that this a fight,” said White. “Since the beginning of time people have said mean things to each other in a fight, no matter what. Muhammad Ali called Joe Frazier an Uncle Tom, back when that was one of the worst things you could say to a guy.”

Reason For White’s Mindset

White doubled down on how this is not the nice business, but rather is the fight business. Things could go out of hand as a result of that mindset.

“He called him a gorilla; ‘it’s gonna be a thriller and a chiller when I get the gorilla in Manilla,’ and things like that. And for the rest of his life, [Frazier] hated Muhammad Ali, hated him for the things that he said about him. This is not the nice business, this is the fight business. This wasn’t the first time that mean things were said to another person and it won’t be the last.”

At the end of the day, the UFC is just waiting to see what the NSAC does with these two fighters as they need to receive their punishments. The NAC meets on December 10th to discuss possible sanctions.

“I don’t know if the immediate rematch happens because we got to see what the Nevada State Athletic Commission hands down in December when that hearing happens,” White said. “So I’m not even thinking about that, I’m thinking about possibilities in the future but, right now, not even worth thinking about until we find out what happens in Nevada.”