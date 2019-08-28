Dana White Reveals What Conor McGregor Told Him About Sexual Assault Investigation

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has been in legal trouble as of late. The Irishman has dealt with the phone incident in Miami, allegedly punching a man in a pub, and then a sexual assault case that was in the New York Times that hasn’t gone anywhere since.

So, McGregor went on ESPN and apologized for his actions as of late and said he is eager to return to the Octagon. For UFC president, Dana White, he is glad the former UFC champion apologized and assures it was not something the UFC or he told him to do.

“Conor and I talk at least a couple [of] times a month and I think he needed to do that,” White said following the Contender Series about McGregor’s apology (h/t MMA Fighting). “I didn’t tell him to do it. He did that on his own and good for him.”

Yet, what was never touched on in the interview was the sexual assault allegation against him. It was reported in late March and allegedly took place in a hotel in Dublin last December. According to the report from the New York Times, McGregor was taken into custody in January and questioned about the allegations. However, he was never arrested or charged.

Since the report, there has been no further word on it. Now, however, White was asked about it and says he doesn’t know anything about the situation, adding McGregor told him it is not him and someone else.

“I know zero about that,” White responded when asked about the sexual assault allegations. “To be honest with you, the back and forth that I’ve had with him about that, it’s not him. It’s somebody else so I don’t know.”

As of right now, McGregor is not in any legal trouble for the sexual assault allegation.

