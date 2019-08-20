Dana White Responds To Jose Aldo Considering Bantamweight Move

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo isn’t going anywhere. The former 145-pound champion will continue his fighting career for the foreseeable future.

However, if he does decide to change weight classes, a jump up to 155 pounds isn’t the only option on the table. The Brazilian has said that he believes he can make the cut down to 135 pounds to potentially challenge Henry Cejudo for his bantamweight championship.

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds],” Aldo said. “This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

Speaking to Combate, UFC President Dana White offered his reaction to the comments. White didn’t shut the door on the possibility. He obviously wants to speak with Aldo and his team more first, but the UFC boss said he likes Aldo at any weight class.

“Aldo texted me and I told him I didn’t know, that we would see. We still don’t know what to do with those divisions. As soon as we do, we’ll tell him. I like Jose Aldo anywhere, in any weight class.”

Aldo recently had a two-fight win streak snapped by Alexander Volkanovski. He was bested by the Australian on the judges’ scorecards via unanimous decision at UFC 237. Prior to that, Aldo was riding a two-fight TKO win streak over names such as Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

