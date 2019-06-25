Jose Aldo Postpones Retirement, Signs New Multi-Fight UFC Deal

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo initially expected to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) later on this year. However, those plans seem to have changed.

ESPN is reporting that UFC President Dana White has confirmed Aldo signed a new exclusive contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. Aldo’s coach, Andre Pederneiras, also confirmed that Aldo signed a new eight-fight deal prior to his fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in May.

The 32-year-old is still competing at a championship level inside of the Octagon. Despite losses to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, Aldo racked up a two-fight win streak against the likes of Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano – winning both by way of finish. Unfortunately for “Scarface,” he came up short in his last outing against Volkanovski, losing via unanimous decision.

Aldo has been with the UFC since 2011. He was initially the WEC featherweight champion, but was promoted to UFC featherweight champion once Zuffa acquired the promotion. The Brazilian went undefeated in MMA competition for a decade before finally being stopped in 13 seconds by Conor McGregor back in 2015.

Aldo was able to reclaim the featherweight throne by defeating Franking Edgar for the title several months later, only to be defeated by Max Holloway. He is, arguably, the greatest featherweight the sport has ever seen.