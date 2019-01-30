Dana White Relates To NFL Quarterback Who Wants To Fight Media Members

It wasn’t long ago that Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called out ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to fight in the UFC.

In fact, Carr went as far as tagging UFC President Dana White and the UFC on Twitter, asking if they could set up such a contest. Of course, no response was given to the request, and Carr backed off of the matter soon after. Speaking to ESPN MMA, White was asked about Carr calling out Kellerman and Smith to fight in the UFC.

White found it amusing, but admitted he can relate to the NFL star. He said there are a few media guys he’d like to fight himself (via MMA Mania):

“Hey, there’s some media guys out there I wanna fight too,” White said. “You wouldn’t do it, but I get where he’s coming from. It’s tough. I’ve been in the business for a long time now, it’s tough for these guys to sit back and hear these guys criticize them and rip them apart every day.”

White credited Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for how he handles such criticisms. Being arguably the biggest star in all of sports , James is subject to criticism every which way he turns. White saying he can relate to Carr’s comments don’t come as too much of a surprise.

Especially considering all the bad blood he has had with certain media members over the years. Those issues don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.