NFL Quarterback Derek Carr Wants To Fight Stephen A. Smith In The UFC

It’s no secret that the UFC has emerged as one of the bigger sports franchises in the world in recent years.

So much so, in fact, that other athletes now want to settle their differences with their opposition inside the Octagon. Take NFL star and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for example. He isn’t too fond of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. Despite the fact that Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2017, there has been speculation that he could be on his way out.

The Raiders had a terrible season at 4-12, with new head coach Jon Gruden making some questionable decisions in regards to trades. Perhaps one could be coming for Carr as well. On a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman speculated that Gruden is ready to part ways with Carr, instead giving Oklahoma star Kyler Murray a shot.

Kellerman went on to question Carr’s character, claiming the quarterback doesn’t want “it.” Carr was upset by this, and took to Twitter to voice his frustrations. He want as far as asking the UFC and President Dana White if they could arrange a fight between him and the pair:

“@ufc@danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer…. You don’t know me… stop lying.”

@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer…. You don’t know me… stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

“Yes..say what you want but don’t question somebodies character as a man if you don’t know them. Our job as NFL athletes is to try and leave the game better for the next generations. So let’s start an octagon business to give some accountability to these kinds of people.”

Yes..say what you want but don’t question somebodies character as a man if you don’t know them. Our job as NFL athletes is to try and leave the game better for the next generations. So let’s start an octagon business to give some accountability to these kinds of people. 😉😂👊🏼 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

Smith responded to Carr’s challenge in a recent series of Tweets:

“Hey @derekcarrqb…..I heard you had a few things to say. Consider this a personal invitation. You are more than welcome to come on @FirstTake or sit down with me for a 1-on-1. I’m here, Bro! Nobody hiding.”

Hey @derekcarrqb…..I heard you had a few things to say. Consider this a personal invitation. You are more than welcome to come on @FirstTake or sit down with me for a 1-on-1. I’m here, Bro! Nobody hiding. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

“Here’s the question: why is he talking about getting ME in the octagon instead of a UFC fighter, @danawhite. What do I have to do with the sorry-ass season the @Raiders. All I did was observe. But I’ll deal with this on @FirstTake. Yo, @derekcarrqb: Wrong Brother!”

Here’s the question: why is he talking about getting ME in the octagon instead of a UFC fighter, @danawhite. What do I have to do with the sorry-ass season the @Raiders. All I did was observe. But I’ll deal with this on @FirstTake. Yo, @derekcarrqb: Wrong Brother! https://t.co/rcjDxYyGYL — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

The sports book, Bovada, has released bettings odds for Carr vs. Smith in what they call “Celebrity Boxing.” Smith is actually listed as a slight favorite over the Raiders’ signal caller: