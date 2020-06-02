Dana White Reacts To Jon Jones Relinquishing His Light-Heavyweight Title

Spread the word!













Dana White has reacted for the first time since Jon Jones announced he would be relinquishing his light-heavyweight title due to an ongoing, public feud with the UFC boss about their failed negotiations for a super-fight against heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Just to recap: The UFC president claims Jones demanded “obscene” money similar to what Deontay Wilder makes ($30 million) to step up and fight Ngannou. Jones though denies those claims and has become increasingly upset at his bosses continued efforts to discredit him.

On Sunday evening Jones took to social media for reveal he will be giving up his 205lb title and not fighting again in the UFC for the foreseeable future, he wrote.

“ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then.”

In a statement to the Vancouver Courier White said Jones is free to do whatever he wants to do and expressed the 205lb great has more than enough money from MMA and that means he doesn’t have to work another day in his life.

“Jon Jones is one of the greatest to ever do it,” said White. “The decision he wants to make regarding his career is up to him. The reality is that he’s made enough money from fighting that he’s now in the position to retire and never work again in his life.”

Since giving up his UFC belt Jones has been doing some brilliant work in the community. The 32-year-old was caught on camera confiscating spray paint from vandals during riots in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has since expressed his willingness to help small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the ongoing violence in the city.

