UFC president Dana White had an emotional reaction watching BT Sport’s animation of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father.

BT Sport recently released the emotional animated promo showing Nurmagomedov’s journey to becoming a UFC champion under the guidance of his father Abdulmanap.

It tugged the heartstrings of many combat sports fans who praised the video with Nurmagomedov even sharing it on his Instagram account.

And White was also left emotional watching it as BT Sport showed it to him before his interview.

You can watch his reaction below:

“That’s f*cking awesome,” White said. “Like if this f*cking cartoon makes me cry right now before I do this interview…yeah, that’s really good.

“… He’s a hard guy. We all know how much he loved his dad and how close they were. His dad was a hard man. His dad raised him to be a man’s man. … He’s the type of guy that’s home and I imagine he’s the man of the family now. He takes care of everybody now and he’s handling his business like a real man does. That’s who Khabib is. He’s a good guy, he’s a good person, he’s a good human being, he’s good to his family, he’s good to his friends and he’s been great to this company.”

