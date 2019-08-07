Dana White Reacts To Colby Covington’s Matt Hughes Insult

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White didn’t seem surprised by Colby Covington’s UFC Newark post-fight insult directed at Matt Hughes.

Covington infamously took a shot at the UFC Hall of Famer following his five-round decision win over Robbie Lawler this past weekend:

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight,” Covington said. “It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through, junior. Don’t matter if there’s a Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!”

Many in the mixed martial arts world were shocked by the comments and found it distasteful, including Jorge Masvidal. However, White simply felt it was another typical Covington moment and didn’t pay heed to it much:

“I think it was very Colby, you know,” White responded. “He’s Dan Lambert’s guy and you know, Matt Hughes is best friends with Dan Lambert. They’re together all the time. So it was typical Colby Covington.”

What did you make of Covington’s dig at Hughes?