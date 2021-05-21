Dana White almost pities the man who tried to steal Derrick Lewis’ car.

During a recent appearance on the “Big Night Breaks” podcast, White explained the situation and joked about how unlucky the thief had been in selecting ‘The Black Beast’ as a potential victim.

“Actually, I don’t know if you saw but Derrick Lewis, somebody was just breaking into his car,” White said. He caught him, picked him up, slammed him on his head and knocked him out and waited until the police came to get him. That car needs to go up in value just for that.”

Lewis recently detained a would-be car thief he caught trying to steal his car. According to his account, and corroborated by police reports, Lewis returned to his car post-workout and saw an individual attempting to break into his car using a screwdriver. Lewis jumped into action, punching the individual and then pinning him to the ground until authorities arrived

The suspect, Quinton Wright, 36, has been charged with criminal mischief for the attempted theft. Wright’s charged with criminal mischief, which can be a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the value of the property damaged. The Houston Police Department hasn’t specified the level of offense. The charge can carry fines and jail depending on the official level for the charge.

Once police released his name and booking photo, Lewis wasted no time sharing the suspect’s identity with the world via his Instagram account. He posted an image highlighting the facial injuries he gave Wright. Lewis ensured that everyone knew the suspect was fine after the encounter. He also shared links to the suspect’s social media account and images of the damage to the vehicle. “Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into,” Lewis wrote. “HE’S OK.”

Via Derrick Lewis’ IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyJfF2oX6R — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 20, 2021

When do you think Dana White will officially announce Ngannou vs. Lewis II?