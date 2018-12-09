Dana White Praises Doctor Stoppage In Holloway vs. Ortega

Dana White praises the doctor stoppage in last night’s UFC 231 main event between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega .

In the headliner, the doctor stopped the fight and Holloway was awarded the late TKO win. The reason for this was due to the left eye being shut on Ortega. The event went down on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Following the fight, White praised the decision to stop this fight as he was hoping someone would make the call.

“I wanted them to stop that fight going into the fifth round,” White told reporters. “I was hoping that either the referee or the corner was going to stop that fight.”