Dana White Praises Doctor Stoppage In Holloway vs. Ortega

Dana White praises the doctor stoppage in last night’s UFC 231 main event between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega .
In the headliner, the doctor stopped the fight and Holloway was awarded the late TKO win. The reason for this was due to the left eye being shut on Ortega. The event went down on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Following the fight, White praised the decision to stop this fight as he was hoping someone would make the call.
“I wanted them to stop that fight going into the fifth round,” White told reporters. “I was hoping that either the referee or the corner was going to stop that fight.”
The fourth and final round of this featherweight title fight was a brutal one. Ortega was more than willing to go despite the fact that he took 134 significant strikes in this bout. It also marked the first loss of Ortega’s career after a seven-fight winning streak.
“For all of us that have been in the fight game a long time, that’s what you call too tough for your own good,” White said. “And I believe he could have done the fifth round. I believe he would have done the fifth round, but it should have never happened.
That fifth round should have never happened. He’s a young, talented guy, and I think