Dana White’s Power Slap League premiere ratings have been released: 295,000 viewers

The controversial Dana White’s Power Slap League premiered on January 18 on TBS and the ratings have just been made public.

According to Nielsen Ratings System, Dana White’s Power Slap League held an average viewership for the hour broadcast of 295,000. This is a 0.10 rating for its target demographic. For the evening overall, it was the 45th most popular show on television.

Power Slap also had a significant lead-in. AEW was right before Power Slap and held an average of 969,000 for the two-hour broadcast, resulting in a 0.31 rating.

For January 18, in the 10:00 time slot, Dana White’s Power Slap League was beat by 1000-LB Best Friends on TLC, The Ingram Angle on Fox, and First Take on ESPN.

Dana White’s Power Slap League

Dana White and the UFC have been pushing Power Slap League on reluctant fans. The sport has been met with a lukewarm welcome. It’s premiere was pushed back one week on TBS from the original day of January 11. Potentially due to the fallout of Dana White being caught on camera slapping his wife on New Years Eve.

It is not just been fans and media who have been cool to Power Slap, experts also do not like it due to how much damage it can cause. Chris Nowinski, Ph.D, a neuroscientist and expert on concussions and CET, shared on Twitter:

“This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. [Dana White] & [TBS Network] should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What’s next, “Who can survive a stabbing”?”