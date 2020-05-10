Dana White: Petr Yan To Fight For Bantamweight Title Following Henry Cejudo Retirement

Spread the word!













There will be a new bantamweight champion crowned soon following the events of UFC 249 on Saturday night.

Henry Cejudo defended his title for the first time following a somewhat controversial second-round TKO stoppage over Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of the night. Cejudo proceeded to make further headlines when he announced his retirement soon after in his post-fight interview.

“I want to walk away. I want to enjoy myself,” Cejudo said (via MMA Junkie). “Since I was 11 years old, I sacrificed my whole life to get where I’m at today. I’m not going to let nobody take that from me. So I’m retiring tonight.”

Cejudo doubled down on his retirement in the post-fight press conference and UFC president Dana White seems to believe it’s legitimate as he revealed a new champion would be crowned.

The only detail he could confirm for now is that Petr Yan would be competing for the vacant strap.

Dana White says a new bantamweight champion will be crowned soon.



It will be @PetrYanUFC vs. somebody. Dana says the matchmakers will figure that out next week#UFC249 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 10, 2020

Yan — who is on a six-fight winning streak since debuting for the UFC — was understandably pleased with the news and doesn’t care who his opponent will be.

“I’m very happy to hear this news @danawhite Just tell me when and where, I don’t care who’s the opponent. My goal is to win the belt and become undisputed champion ✊🏼”

I’m very happy to hear this news @danawhite Just tell me when and where, I don’t care who’s the opponent. My goal is to win the belt and become undisputed champion ✊🏼 https://t.co/cXUR683vKB — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 10, 2020

Yan was previously slated to face Marlon Moraes at UFC Kazakhstan in June until the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event indefinitely.

Maybe Aljamain Sterling could serve as Yan’s opponent for the bantamweight title instead?

@danawhite you have two beasts, ready to put on show for the vacant 135 lb title. @PetrYanUFC I know you want this just as much as I do. I am ready whenever! #UFC249 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 10, 2020

Who do you think Yan should face for the vacant bantamweight title?