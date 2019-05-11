Dana White: People Are Underestimating Rose Namajunas Once Again

Spread the word!













Dana White is puzzled by the fact that Rose Namajunas is not getting respect as the champion that she deserves.

Namajunas has her next title defense booked as she’ll fight Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title in the headliner of this weekend’s UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion is preparing for her return after two fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Their first fight went down in November 2017 at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout. Their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April 2018 that saw Namajunas win by decision.

UFC president Dana White made it known in a recent interview that he believes everyone is overlooking “Thug” yet again.

“This is a really tough fight for her. Andrade is a beast, an absolutely beast,” said White during a recent appearance on the Jim Rome show (transcription via MMA Weekly). “A lot of people think Andrade is going to run right through Rose but let’s not forget Rose beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk twice and everybody on her way to get to Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She looks better every time she fights.

“This is one of those fights I have no idea how this is going to go. I get why Rose is the underdog but people are underestimating Rose once again.”