Dana White: Paulo Costa Tried To Use Fake Doctor For Fight Clearance

Spread the word!













Dana White has revealed Paulo Costa tried to use a fake doctor to get medically cleared to fight at UFC 248.

The number one contender at middleweight has been side-lined with injury after suffering a bicep injury which needed surgery. In the immediate aftermath of his operation it was believed Costa would be forced to sit out for up to eight months.

Costa wasn’t keen on doing that and went to incredible lengths to get cleared to fight by the UFC. Dana White told media he even got one of his friends to impersonate a doctor.

“I respect him. I respect the fact he wants to fight. ‘I’m ready, I’m ready,’ no you’re not. You’re not a doctor. And then he got some guy who’s his buddy or something to say he’s okay. No, that’s not how this works. I don’t want to push him and make him hurt himself again. Take your time, you’re getting the fight, that fight is gonna happen, don’t worry about it.”

Once he is fully healed and cleared by a real doctor Costa will be the next in line at 185lb. He’ll face the winner of the UFC 248 main event between champion Israel Adesanya and former opponent Yoel Romero – who Costa beat last time out.

The UFC boss was keen to implore Costa to approach his rehab with caution after the Brazilian fighter posted videos hitting mitts and going pretty much all out in training. Something White fears may cause further injury.



“He’s close, but let’s take our time. The more time the better with that injury. Then he starts throwing up videos of himself hitting the mitts and doing all kinds of crazy s*** that he probably shouldn’t be doing right now. But he’s a freak athlete too, so who knows. I just don’t want the guy to get hurt again.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Will Paulo Costa become champion when he eventually gets his middleweight title shot?