Paulo Costa Will Be Cageside For Adesanya vs. Romero UFC 248 Fight

Paulo Costa is keeping more than a close eye on the UFC 248 headliner — he plans on being cageside for it.

UFC 248 takes place Saturday in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Costa was initially supposed to challenge Adesanya next. However, a bicep injury ruled him out with Romero — whose last loss was a close unanimous decision defeat to Costa — stepping in to get another crack at the title.

Regardless, “The Eraser” is more than likely to face the winner of the bout and is particularly curious to see if Adesanya can beat Romero the same way that he did:

“I’ll be there to see if Adesanya can beat Romero like I did,” Costa told MMA Fighting. “Everybody wants to see that, if he can beat Romero or not. I believe Adesanya himself feels he has to prove he can beat Romero, too, so I’ll be there watching.”

As for the undefeated Costa, he is now fully recovered and back to full speed in the gym. And he is itching to challenge for the title no matter who comes out on top this Saturday.

“I’ll be able to train everything,” Costa said. “I’ll be there, front row, at UFC 248. Let’s see who’s next.”

Perhaps Costa will end up having a faceoff with the winner.

What do you think of Costa being cageside for the UFC 248 headliner?