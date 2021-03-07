After successfully defending her Women’s Featherweight title the UFC is set to turn Amanda Nunes around quickly and get her back into defending her Bantamweight title ASAP.

During the UFC 259 Post-Fight Press Conference, UFC President Dana White was asked his thoughts on top contender Julianna Pena getting her shot at the title following her bout against former champion Holly Holm being canceled.

“yeah, we can do that,” White said. White also shared that Pena had been contacted UFC staff members throughout the night pitching the idea to them.

Pena is currently coming off a victory against Sara McMann via submission early this year. Previously to that fight, Pena suffered a loss to Germaine De Randamie in October of 2020.

While De Randamie is coming off this victory she has already had a shot at taking the title from Nunes in December of 2019, however, in this fight, Nunes retained her title via unanimous decision.

Pena’s previously booked opponent Holm also was unsuccessful when she fought Nunes in July of 2019.

At UFC 259 Nunes defended her Featherweight title against Megan Anderson and the champion managed to get the job done early in the first round.

The double champion is currently on a twelve-fight win streak with multiple title defenses in both the divisions she currently rules over.

Following her victory, Nunes shared that she planned to return to the Bantamweight division where she first became champion and defend that title against whoever the UFC felt was next.

It is unclear what the UFC plans to do with its Women’s Featherweight division as currently there are few fighters in the weight class and there is also no ranking system to dictate who is the logical next contender to face Nunes in the weight class.

What do you think are the Dana White is planning for the Women’s Featherweight division?