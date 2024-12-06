Dana White Doubles Down on OnlyFans Star Collab, Fires Back at Critics

Dana White clapped back at fans criticizing his recent collaboration with adult content creator Jelly Bean Brains.

The UFC CEO has fully embraced the power of social media in recent years, working alongside a slew of content creators like the Nelk Boys and Hasbulla. However, his recent work with Jameliz Benitez Smith — aka Jelly Bean Brains on Instagram — has fight fans scratching their heads.

In the first of a pair of promotional videos, Smith appears to smash the window of a Lamborghini before turning her attention to a McLaren 600LT Spider and revealing that she will be giving the vehicle away during Friday’s Power Slap 10 event in Las Vegas.

The second clip features White wheeling Smith in a travel bag toward the same vehicle.

Dana White slams unruly fan on instagram

Unsurprisingly, this drew the attention of fight fans online with one in particular admonishing the UFC CEO for associating his promotion with a sex worker.

“Collabing with a s3x worker is a new low Dana,” the user wrote.

Never one to shy away from telling a fan what they can do with their opinion, White snapped back in the comments and took a dig at the fan’s topless profile pic.

“@shredchaser put a fuckin shirt on,” White replied.

White has been known to use influencers to promote Power Slap, including Nina-Marie Daniele who has become popular for her unorthodox interviews with some of the UFC’s biggest stars.