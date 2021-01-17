Max Holloway could be preparing to face Alexander Volkanovski a third time in his next fight.

Holloway returned to the win column in emphatic fashion after a striking masterclass in his lopsided unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC Fight Island 7 headliner on Saturday night.

The manner of the performance led many to call for a trilogy with current featherweight champion Volkanovski. Although Holloway lost both his meetings to the Aussie, there were already calls for him to face him a third time especially as many felt he should have won the rematch.

And with this performance against Kattar, those calls will only continue to increase and as far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, that’s the only fight to make for Holloway.

“I think we have to,” White said at the post-fight press conference of a trilogy. “I think we have to. When you’re the champion, you have the top five guys in the world gunning at you. When you’re the number one contender in the world, you’ve got the top 10 guys in the world. Sometimes, number eight is more dangerous than number three.

“Tonight, he [Holloway] fought a bad dude that a lot of people thought was going to beat him and he went out and treated him like number six. So, he did what he needed to do in spectacular fashion tonight and I think he deserves to fight Volkanovski again.”

For now, Volkanovski is seemingly set to face Brian Ortega at UFC 260 first. But should he come out on top, it looks like we might see a trilogy on our hands.

Do you want to see the trilogy? Who comes out on top?