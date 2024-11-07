Could Dana White Be the Next President? Oddsmakers Weigh In on 2028 Race

UFC president Dana White, in the eyes of the bookmakers, has an outside chance at becoming the 48th president of the United States.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States. He earned that title by defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election which took place earlier this week.

One man who was very happy to see that result is Dana White. The UFC president has been friends with Trump for a long time now and throughout the course of his campaign, he was more than happy to stand up and speak for him.

Even during Trump’s victory speech on Tuesday night, Dana White was given the opportunity to speak to the crowd. Now, as per BetOnline.ag, he’s even being mentioned as a potential dark horse candidate for the next election cycle in 2028.

UFC President Dana White is 1000/1 to become the President of the United States in 2028 🇺🇸



(odds via @BetOnline_ag) pic.twitter.com/TbZ3ykk7Yt — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 6, 2024

Dana White = US president?

As of this writing, the bookmaker has Dana White placed at odds of 1,000/1 to become president of the United States in 2028. As we know, Trump will be unable to run again by the time we reach the next election cycle as he would’ve already served his maximum of two terms in the Oval Office.

While it’s incredibly unlikely to think that Dana White will become the next US president, especially with JD Vance being a clear frontrunner for the Republican Party, stranger things have happened. It’s more likely that White lands some kind of position in Trump’s upcoming cabinet, but in the words of the boss himself, we’ll have to wait and see how that one plays out.

For Trump, things are set to ramp up as we begin the countdown to his inauguration in January. Prior to that, the expectation is that he’ll make an appearance at UFC 309 in New York City next weekend – and he’ll likely be pretty well received by the crowd in attendance.