Dana White isn’t buying Floyd Mayweather’s confrontation with Jake Paul; ‘I thought it was a skit’

Dana White believes the confrontation between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul earlier this week was nothing more than a stunt.

On Wednesday evening, ‘Money’ rolled up on Jake Paul outside of the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game. Mayweather and his entourage approached ‘The Problem Child’ and the two parties shared some words before Paul ran away, knowing he was in an unfavorable situation. Paul later used the altercation as an opportunity to call for a fight with Mayweather on Instagram.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on the incident, believing it was nothing more than a publicity stunt between the two to muster up attention for a potential fight.

Dana White Calls Bullsh*t on Floyd Mayweather/Jake Paul Incident

“I just can’t see Floyd doing that,” White said. “I can’t see Floyd rolling up on somebody and doing that. It’s not Floyd’s style. It’s not really his personality. I thought it was a skit.”

“I’m not buying it,” Dana White continued. When’s the last time you saw Floyd Mayweather act like a thug and roll up on somebody with 50 people? That’s just not what Floyd does. Yeah, I’m not buying it.”

After TMZ released video of the incident, sources associated with Mayweather claimed that they were not lying in wait for Jake Paul outside of the arena, but was upset over comments made by Paul that the boxing icon believes crossed the line. “Jake crossed the line. This wasn’t about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior,” a source associated with Mayweather said.

Addressing the situation on social media Paul said, “You wanna run it one on one, no problem. But I’m not dumb. Okay? I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness., but I’m not f*cking dumb. I’m not gonna sit there and try to fight 50 dudes.“