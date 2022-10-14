A Limited Liability Corporation which is owned and operated by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, and Lawrence Epstein, has introduced “Slap Fighting” to the Nevada Athletic Commission, for approval.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) will review its case and approve the request if, “Such contests or exhibitions qualify as unarmed combat … and thus fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Athletic commission.” Writes MMA Junkie. “Slap Fighting” may or may not fall under NAC jurisdiction as it pertains to unarmed combat.

According to the NAC website, the organization focuses on, “regulates all contests and exhibitions of unarmed combat within the state of Nevada, including licensure and supervision of promoters, boxers, kickboxers, mixed martial arts fighters, seconds, ring officials, managers, and matchmakers.“

The request comes from Schiaffo LLC which in addition to Dana White, Fertitta, and Epstein, also lists The Ultimate Fighter producer Craig Piligian as a manager. It is not clearly stated exactly what the rules are of “Slap Fighting.”

Dana White on Instagram recently did a casting call for the biggest slap competition in history. On Instagram, the UFC President last week shared:

“Submit your entries RIGHT NOW to be part of the BIGGEST SLAP competition ever done! Link in bio.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjORC8VA6Kp/

Is Dana White getting into the Slap Fighting business?

Slap Fighting is not a new concept. Combat sports fans have likely already seen clips from organizations such as Slap Fighting Championship. It was a Polish-based organization that has now gone global. SFC even has big-name celebrity hosts such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake Paul. Additionally, SlapFIGHT Championship has been functioning in the USA. Now, the UFC brass is looking to get in on the action in Las Vegas.

Slap fighting looks to be a toe to toe competition in which two people will take turns slapping each other with one strike at a time.

Fans can enjoy video clips from Slap Fighting Championship below:

“We bring the most entertaining, outrageous, and epic moments in slap tournaments and special contests featuring Reality TV stars, local legends and hard-hitting slap tournament kings!”

“Light-heavyweights Kody and ‘Rocky’ Square off in a double elimination tournament for the SlapFIGHT championship. After each competing 3 times in preliminary competition, these two faced off for the championship.”