Dana White Lashes Out At Fans Unhappy With UFC Sacramento Card

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White is certainly not one to shy away from angry fans on social media.

It was recently announced that women’s bantamweight Germaine de Randamie would face Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Sacramento which takes place July 13. When White posted the news of the fight on his Instagram, he was soon bombarded with comments from fans angry at the lack of a high-profile main event.

Others complained about the overall strength of the card as well. One fan, in particular, wrote: “This card [is] trash. Sacramento fans deserve better, man.” To which White had one simple bit of advice to not only him, but any other unhappy fan: “Stay home f*ck face.”

When another fan responded to White calling him “classy as always,” the UFC president responded with a middle finger emoji accompanied by “yes sir.”

While De Randamie vs. Ladd is not a high-profile main event, it’s still a bout between two highly-ranked contenders. It’s also unfair to call the entire card bad when there are some interesting ranked bouts taking place. Not to mention, the return of bantamweight legend and Sacramento’s own Urijah Faber.

The full card as of now can be seen below: